Pfluger resolution calls for Marine veteran's release from Russia

Special to the Bulletin

WASHINGTON, D.C. —U.S. Rep. August Pfluger’s resolution calling for the release of U.S. Marine Corps veteran Trevor Reed passed the House of Representatives Tuesday with wide bipartisan support, Pfluger's office announced.

Pfluger represents District 11 in Texas.

“I am incredibly humbled that my first original piece of legislation to pass the House of Representatives is a resolution calling for the immediate release of Trevor Reed of Granbury, a Marine Veteran who is being held as a political prisoner in Russia,” Pfluger said.

“Today’s vote is a clear condemnation of Vladimir Putin and his regime for Trevor’s corrupt conviction and detainment. We will not tolerate an American citizen being used as a political pawn on the global stage, and I will not stop fighting for Trevor until he is safely back on American soil. The Putin regime must immediately release Trevor Reed and reunite him with his loving family.”

Pfluger's office also announced Pfluger introduced Monday the Illicit Border Tunnel Defense Act, a measure to secure the southern border by directing Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) to develop a plan to counteract illegal underground tunnels under the U.S.-Mexico border.

“In addition to the mass surge of illegal border crossings aboveground, there are over 230 underground cross-border tunnels that drug cartels and traffickers are using to smuggle copious amounts of narcotics, weapons, and cash back and forth across our southern border,” Pfluger said.

“U.S. Border Patrol is aware of an increasing number of these tunnels but lacks the appropriate resources to close and counteract them. This legislation ensures that Border Patrol agents will have the plan and tools they need to seal these tunnels and defend American communities."

"I spent time at the southern border serving as an organized crime prosecutor and can tell you cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) will stop at nothing to cash in on their drug trade,” said Rep. John Katko (R-NY), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. “They are utilizing complex, advanced tunnel systems to smuggle mass-amounts of illicit drugs into the country, which eventually end up in our communities. I applaud Congressman Pfluger for leading this effort to address and stop these robust attempts to circumvent our border security system.”