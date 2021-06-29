Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers to honor Declaration of Independence

Special to the Bulletin

A public reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2 at the entrance to the Brown County Courthouse.

The Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association said in a press release:

Lawyers in every corner of Texas will celebrate — and demonstrate — the significance of Independence Day. For many years, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (TCDLA) has organized local public readings of the Declaration of Independence just before July 4 across Texas. These are no other similar ceremonies in the nation.

In Nacogdoches and in El Paso, in Dumas and in Brownsville — and in some communities in between —lawyers will gather at county courthouses to recite the Declaration of Independence. The public is invited to witness the readings and celebrate the 245th anniversary of the great document which separated the American colonies from Britain.

"We are proud to emphasize the patriotism associated with Independence Day," said TCDLA President Grant Scheiner of Houston. "TCDLA recognizes the Declaration of Independence as a bedrock document that not only liberated the colonies but eventually led to the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the American rule of law—concepts criminal defense lawyers use every day to protect individual liberties in courthouses across the land."

The Declaration of Independence is our nation's most revered symbol of a nation's stand against the illegal and immoral depredations of the crown against our citizens. It is only fitting that in Texas, which leads the country in the exoneration of those wrongfully accused and imprisoned, criminal defense attorneys serve in the forefront of the battle against the encroachment on our rights today. These readings are our reminder to all in the criminal justice system that abuses of power will be exposed and fought by members of the defense bar.

For further information, contact state co-organizers Robert Fickman of Houston, (713)655-7400 (rfickman@gmail.com), or Chuck Lanehart of Lubbock,

(806)535-2689 (chucklanehart@hotmail.com).

The public is invited to join in honoring our nation's most sacred document in the spirit of independence.