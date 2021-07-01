Brownwood Chamber of Commerce to have annual banquet July 8

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual chamber banquet on Thursday, July 8 in the Brownwood Coliseum.

A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the awards around 7 p.m.

Community Service Awards will be presented including the Stuart Coleman Good Neighbors, Community Partner, Business of the Year, Man and Woman of the Year and the Groner Pitts Lifetime of Service Award.

Tickets purchased before July 2, 2021 are $45 per person and include dinner. After July 2 ticket prices will be $55 per person.

To RSVP, call 325-646-9535 or register online at BrownwoodChamber.org