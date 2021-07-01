Crawford: City eager to work with Tucker in Brownwood Hotel project

The City of Brownwood is "enthusiastic about working with Jeff Tucker and his development team," City Manager Emily Crawford said Wednesday via email.

Crawford said residents and city officials have "have dreamt of seeing the Old Brownwood Hotel restored and returned to a vibrant destination in Downtown Brownwood."

Tucker announced his company, Pecan Bayou Enterprises, has entered a contract to purchase the former Brownwood Hotel building.

The announcement and plans of restoration "brings this dream into plausible reality," Crawford said.

"Many Texas cities have seen the successful rehabilitation of their historic hotels. We will learn from our colleagues who have walked this way before. It will take the participation of local, state, federal, and private investment, which is possible when we all team up together."