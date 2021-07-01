HPU confers degrees to 187 graduates
Howard Payne University presented degrees to 187 graduates at Commencement ceremonies held in May for fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates. Degrees were conferred by Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, and other university personnel.
Local graduates include:
Bangs
Landon James, Bachelor of Arts in youth ministry, Cum Laude
Jacey Pannell, Bachelor of Arts in social studies composite (grades 7 – 12)
Blanket
Esmeralda Maldonado, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in general studies
Shaunna Simpson, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Cum Laude
Brookesmith
James Taylor, Bachelor of Arts in Social Work
Brownwood
Cecil Banks, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)
Jordan Coronado, Bachelor of Arts in social studies composite (grades 7 – 12)
Hanna Crow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Talen Davis-Rentfro, Bachelor of Science in engineering science
Christian Garcia, Master of Arts in youth ministry
Ellen Gonzalez, Bachelor of Arts in social work, Magna Cum Laude
Kyle Hampton, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Magna Cum Laude
Conice Horner, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration
Tanya Martinez, Bachelor of Arts in social science (American political studies), Magna Cum Laude
Josie McClung, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Marisa Miller, Bachelor of Arts in social work
Pearline Minor, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice
Amy Perez, Bachelor of Arts in English language arts (grades 7 – 12)
Grace Randolph, Bachelor of Science (grades 4 – 8), Magna Cum Laude
Andreahnna Rosenquist, Bachelor of Music in music performance (voice)
Paden Seidel, Bachelor of Science in engineering science
Sierra Stinehour, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice
Ashley Strong, Bachelor of Science in nursing
Stephanie Thompson, Master of Education in sport and wellness leadership
Trishawn Townes, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice
Michael Westerman, Master of Business Administration
Brienna Williams, Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication, Summa Cum Laude
Early
Caleb Callaway, Bachelor of Arts in communications (public and media)
Annikka Chavez, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)
Logan Gressett, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
Lauren Haines, Bachelor of Arts in social science (jurisprudence) and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Magna Cum Laude
Xavier Haines, Bachelor of Arts in history (grades 7 – 12) and Christian education, Magna Cum Laude
Seth Jesko, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development), Summa Cum Laude
Nathan Lacy, Bachelor of Music in music education (instrumental – all-level)
Kaley Whitley, Bachelor of Business Administration in management
Zephyr
Emily Talley, Bachelor of Arts in social work, Summa Cum Laude