HPU confers degrees to 187 graduates

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University presented degrees to 187 graduates at Commencement ceremonies held in May for fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates. Degrees were conferred by Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, and other university personnel.

Local graduates include:

Bangs

Landon James, Bachelor of Arts in youth ministry, Cum Laude

Jacey Pannell, Bachelor of Arts in social studies composite (grades 7 – 12)

Blanket

Esmeralda Maldonado, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in general studies

Shaunna Simpson, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Cum Laude

Brookesmith

James Taylor, Bachelor of Arts in Social Work

Brownwood

Cecil Banks, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)

Jordan Coronado, Bachelor of Arts in social studies composite (grades 7 – 12)

Hanna Crow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Talen Davis-Rentfro, Bachelor of Science in engineering science

Christian Garcia, Master of Arts in youth ministry

Ellen Gonzalez, Bachelor of Arts in social work, Magna Cum Laude

Kyle Hampton, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Magna Cum Laude

Conice Horner, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Tanya Martinez, Bachelor of Arts in social science (American political studies), Magna Cum Laude

Josie McClung, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Marisa Miller, Bachelor of Arts in social work

Pearline Minor, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice

Amy Perez, Bachelor of Arts in English language arts (grades 7 – 12)

Grace Randolph, Bachelor of Science (grades 4 – 8), Magna Cum Laude

Andreahnna Rosenquist, Bachelor of Music in music performance (voice)

Paden Seidel, Bachelor of Science in engineering science

Sierra Stinehour, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice

Ashley Strong, Bachelor of Science in nursing

Stephanie Thompson, Master of Education in sport and wellness leadership

Trishawn Townes, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Michael Westerman, Master of Business Administration

Brienna Williams, Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication, Summa Cum Laude

Early

Caleb Callaway, Bachelor of Arts in communications (public and media)

Annikka Chavez, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)

Logan Gressett, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Lauren Haines, Bachelor of Arts in social science (jurisprudence) and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Magna Cum Laude

Xavier Haines, Bachelor of Arts in history (grades 7 – 12) and Christian education, Magna Cum Laude

Seth Jesko, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development), Summa Cum Laude

Nathan Lacy, Bachelor of Music in music education (instrumental – all-level)

Kaley Whitley, Bachelor of Business Administration in management

Zephyr

Emily Talley, Bachelor of Arts in social work, Summa Cum Laude