Brown County 4-H news and updates

DATES TO REMEMBER

July 1 – County Council Interviews 12:00pm at the Extension Office

5 – Extension Office Closed for Independence Day

12 – Deadline to Enter West Texas Fair

13 – Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show, Brady, Texas

27 – Hunter Education Classroom Course 8:00am – 5:00pm at Brownwood Claybird Club at Brownwood Country Club

BROWN COUNTY 4-H WALK ACROSS TEXAS AND WELLNESS LEAGUE

Brown County 4-H and the Healthy County Program are partnering for Walk Across Texas and Wellness League. This is a great opportunity to get moving and challenge yourself and family!

Get 8 people (friends, family, or teammates) to form a team and walk 832 miles in 8 weeks.

This is being sponsored by Brown County 4-H and Healthy County Program.

We will have prizes for teams. If you are interested in joining contact Nick Gonzales or Courtney Parrott at 325-646-0386.

HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSROOM COURSE BEING OFFERED IN BROWNWOOD

There is going to be a Hunter Education Classroom Course on July 27, 2021, 8:00am-5:00pm at the Brownwood Claybird Club at the Brownwood Country Club.

This course is designed for novice or young hunters, ages 9 years of age and above. The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. All materials are provided. The fee for the certification is $15. Please bring a sack lunch as there will not be time to leave for lunch.

Pre-Registration is required. You can register by going to the following link: https://tpwd.elementlms.com/checkout/

For additional information please contact Bobby Clark 361-597-0310 or the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

WEST TEXAS FAIR, STATE FAIR, & HEART OF TEXAS FAIR

It is that time already to start thinking about stock shows. The fall stock shows that are coming up are West Texas Fair, State Fair, and Heart of Texas Fair. The deadline to enter the fall major stock shows are as follows:

West Texas Fair – July 12th

State Fair of Texas – August 12th

Heart of Texas Fair - TBA

The entry forms are available at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales

COMMUNITY SERVICE OPPORTUNITY

Brownwood C.A.S.T. for Kids is looking for volunteers (grades 9th – 12th) on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 8:00am – 12:00pm. The event will be held at Wild Duck Marina at Lake Brownwood. On-shore volunteers are needed to assist with all aspects of event setup and facilitation.

C.A.S.T. for Kids is a program to enrich the lives of children with special needs, supporting their families and strengthening communities through the sport of fishing.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can register by going to https://castforkids.org/event/lakebrownwood/

2021-2022 MAJOR STOCK SHOW JUDGES

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2021 - 2022 Major Show Market Judges

2021 State Fair of Texas

Youth Market Steers Chris Mullinix Manhattan, KS

Youth Market Barrows Troy Sloan Cameron, MS

Youth Market Lambs Brent Jennings Kenley, NC

Youth Market Goats Spencer Scotten El Reno, OK

2022 Fort Worth Stock Show

Steers, Barrows, Wether Lambs Wether Goats TBA

2022 San Angelo Stock Show

Steers Chad Coburn Sterling City, TX

Barrows David Korb Oxford, OH

Wether Lambs Dr. Scott Schaake Westmoreland, KS

Wether Goats Brandon Morgan Blanchard, OK

2022 San Antonio Stock Show

Steers Shane Bedwell Holt, MO

Associate Steer Judge TBA

Barrows Brian Arnold Lafayette, IN

Maverick Squires Dover, OK

Wether Lambs Todd Wise Keenesburg, CO

Wether Goats Brent Jennings Kenly, NC

2022 Houston Livestock Show

Steers Jirl Buck Madill, OK

Barrows AJ Genter Archbold, OH

Austin Thompson Indiana

Wether Lambs Jimmy Davis Walters, OK

Wether Goats Cody Sloan Cameron, MS

2022 Rodeo Austin

Steers, Barrows, Wether Lambs, Wether Goats TBA

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!