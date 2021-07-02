Defendants sentenced in district court

Brownwood Bulletin

District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported the following were recently sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court with Mike Smith presiding:

Luke Reece Hopkins pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jason Lee Williams pleaded guilty to three offenses of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Bryce Ratliff pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail.

Sean Branham pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.