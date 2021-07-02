Downtown July Jam entertainment schedule released

Special to the Bulletin

The July Jam festival-style event on July 10th from 5 p.m. to midnight at Pat Coursey Park in downtown Brownwood plans to pack a punch of entertainment with an assortment of musical performances. The entertainment schedule was recently released as volunteers work to coordinate the event.

• 5-5:30 p.m. Shane Parker

• 6-7 p.m. Cold Tap

• 7:30-8:30 p.m. CHLSY

• 9-10:30 p.m. Sam Whiskey

At 11 p.m., a laser light show and DJ performance provided by DV Pro Audio and a performance by Impact Lagunero will end the evening.

Beyond the opportunity to enjoy live music, July Jam attendees can look forward to a variety of activities.

There will be refreshments at food vendors including Chipster’s BBQ and B’s Tacos, and merchandise from several participating retail vendors. A children’s activity area is also being planned for the festival.

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department Medical Reserve Corps will be offering a cooling station. Other nonprofit organizations including the ARK Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Shelter, the Brown County Humane Society, and Keep Brownwood Beautiful will offer information and activities.

Additionally:

• Nearby, Stone’s Grove cocktail bar will feature live music in-house and offer drink specials tailored for the event.

• 10 Mile Productions will hold a homemade sangria contest.

• Pioneer Tap House is hosting a cornhole tournament.

• The Brownwood Art Association will be hosting an art show and open mic music performances in their newly renovated Art Center on Fisk Avenue in conjunction with the July Jam.

The event is free of charge to enjoy and open to the public. Visit Brownwood is the presenting sponsor for the July Jam.