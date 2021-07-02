Texas Ranger to speak at Brown County Republican Women's Club meeting

Brownwood Bulletin

Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their July meeting on Friday, July 9, 11:30 am at the Brownwood Country Club.

Texas Ranger Jason Shea will be the guest speaker.

Shea is a member of the Ranger Special Response Team and has extension experience working on the Mexican border.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person to be paid at the door.

RSVP if you will be attending by Wednesday, July 7 to Cheryl Jones: Cell – 325-642-9465 ~ Email – cajones814@hotmail.com