VFW, Auxiliary to host fish fry fundraiser

Special to the Bulletin

VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary, 2300 Stephen F. Austin, will host a fish fry fundraiser to support youth activities Friday, July 9.

Deliveries and pickups will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no walk/dine-ins.

The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, beans, hush puppies, red sauce and tartar sauce for $10 a plate.

Advance orders can be made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113

To preorder call prior before Friday, July 9.

Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas beginning at 10:30 am. Pick up starts at 10:30 a.m.

For delivery of meals call 325-646-8113