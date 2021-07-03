Shaw's Marketplace plans July 31 grand opening

“Everything for everyone.”

That’s how Lizzie McCrane assessed the soon-to-be-open Shaw’s Marketplace, which is owned by her parents, Steven and Lori, and her brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Megan McCrane.

Shaw’s Marketplace, at 508 N. Center — the former home of Shaw’s Laundry — will have a grand opening on July 31.

Lizzie McCrane, a 2016 Brownwood High School graduate who who has a fashion merchandizing degree from Texas Christian University, is part of the Shaw’s Marketplace team. She decided to leave her job in Dallas and move back to Brownwood, where she is handling marketing and event planning for Shaw’s.

Twenty vendors from the local area and other communities including Hico, San Saba and Comanche have signed up for space in the marketplace.

While merchandise is not yet in place, ongoing preparations for the grand opening indicate a stylish and eclectic marketplace and hangout place is coming to downtown Brownwood.

A variety of items will be for sale including coffee, teas and food, clothing and accessories, candles, cosmetics, woodworking, home decor and gift items including framed photos and mugs.

Businesses will include a Shuga Pops candy store, and in the spring of 2022, a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will open.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s coming together really fast now,” Lizzie McCrane said.

Before relocating to Brownwood, Lizzie worked at rewardStyle in Dallas, which she described as a fashion and home decor affiliate network for bloggers and Instagram influencers. After working in the big-city corporate world, she was ready to come back to her hometown and be part of Shaw’s Marketplace.

“it’ good to have Liz back and be a part of the team,” Matt McCrane said. “We’ve got the whole family involved. It’s exciting.

“Just to see it come to life and provide another hang-out spot and destination spot downtown, which brings more traffic to our other friends ... there’s so much going on downtown now. It’s driving a lot of traffic. I think we’re all excited to get the doors open.”

Lizzie added, “We can’t wait because we know Teddy’s (Brewhaus) and (Pioneer) Tap House are having events all the time. We can’t wait to be a part of that.”

The Shaw’s Marketplace Facebook page says the venue will be an “indoor/outdoor market will feature local artisans, quality goods, food and live entertainment.”

In an earlier interview, Matt McCrane said family wants Shaw’s Marketplace to be a place where people can “stay a couple of hours and shop and eat and hang out with their kids.

“We’ve always said that it’s not going to be your typical artisan market. We want it to be small businesses where people can come in, build their business up and move to a new location when they want to do that. It’s exciting to see small business grow in Brownwood because we need more of that.”

The Brownwood Municipal Development District has described the business plan for Shaw’s Marketplace as “a blended model of a small business incubator and an indoor/outdoor market."