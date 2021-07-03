Summer music camp set at Brownwood Music

Special to the Bulletin

Summer music camp for ages 6-18 will be July 12-15 at Brownwood Music.

Sessions will be from 1130 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $100 for four classes.

Students will be introduced to guitar, drums, piano and ukulele.

No instrument is required by there will be a special price on instruments if you choose to buy.

Call 325-646o-1365 to sign up.

A $50 deposit is required with the balance due before the first day of cl