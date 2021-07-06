Police: Man accidentally drives pickup into Domino's Pizza building

Special to the Bulletin

No injuries occurred when a man accidentally drove his pickup through the front wall of the Domino's Pizza in Brownwood Monday afternoon, police said.

Assistant Brownwood Police Chief James Fuller said via email:

At approximately 12:20 p.m. Monday, first responders with the Brownwood police and fire departments were dispatched to the 1000 block of Coggin Avenue regarding a report of an accident.

Witnesses said a pickup driven by an elderly male drove into the parking lot of Dominos and crashed through the store front.

First responders observed a newer model Chevrolet pickup completely inside the restaurant. It appeared that the driver entered the parking lot of the business and intended to park outside the front door.

Instead of applying the vehicle's brakes, the driver accidentally accelerated.

No injuries were reported from the vehicle driver or the employees inside the restaurant. The restaurant sustained extensive damage and was closed pending repair.