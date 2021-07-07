Business, charity team up for donation of children's books

EARLY — The generosity of customers at the UPS Store in Early has yielded a donation of hundreds of children’s books to the Center for Life Resources, which provides services to around 4,500 individuals a year including children.

The donation is through the partnership between the UPS Store and the Toys for Tots Literacy Program. Every dollar donated helps buy children’s books through the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, a year-round initiative, the company said.

Dion White, executive director of the Center for Life Resources, and public relations coordinator Angela Baker visited the UPS Store Wednesday. They thanked Jamison Russell, who with his father, Gene, co-owns the business, and Rachel Russell, the UPS Store’s certified operator and Jamison Russell’s wife, for the donation of books.

Money for the books came from customers who added donations to the bills they paid at the store.

“What we’re tasked with is finding somebody in our local community that can utilize these books for children of all ages,” Jamison Russell said.

The Center for Life Resources provides including adult and children mental health, substance use, peer support, autism services, and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

UPS Store locations across the U.S. are the exclusive sponsors of the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.

“We serve around 800 kids a year between ages 5 and 17, so we definitely will be using these books,” White said. “We’re very, very grateful. We serve a lot of children. This is awesome because this is going to help improve people’s lives — not just the children but the families.” That number does not include the Early Childhood Intervention children who are served.

The Toys for Tots Literacy Program has delivered more than 44 million books since 2008 through its partnership with UPS Store.

Through the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, UPS Store helps “shine a light on childhood literacy, providing books to children in need all across the country,” the company’s website states.

