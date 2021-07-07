Brownwood Bulletin

Friday

Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their July meeting on Friday, July 9, 11:30 am at the Brownwood Country Club. We are honored to have Texas Ranger Jason Shea as our guest speaker. Ranger Shea is a member of the Ranger Special Response Team and has extension experience working on the Mexican border. You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person to be paid at the door.

New Hope Clubhouse in Brownwood is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our doors are open to any adult whose life has been interrupted by mental illness. Come visit us at 2911 Avenue E (Brownwood Community Church) and look for our sign. Call 325-998-8725 or visit our website www.centraltxclubhouse.com for more information.

The Lost and Found Group of Narcotics Anonymous of Brownwood meets at 7 p.m. on Fridays at 700 Main Street.

Grand Starz Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Fridays. Sponsored by Brown County Toys for Kids and Rustic Moon Lodge.

The Good Samaritan clothing room and food pantry are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 305 Clark Street.

Brown County Museum of History is housed in two buildings downtown — the old jail at 212 N. Broadway and the center across the street at 209 N. Broadway. We have several large artifacts inside like a one-room schoolhouse and a log cabin. We have interesting forefathers like Greenleaf Fisk and William Welcome Chandler. There are women like the first optometrist in Texas and the author of ‘A Ship of Fools,’ who lived in Brown County. The kids zone demonstrates to the younger generation about communications, paleontology and more. Open at 10 a.m., admission is $3, children 5 and under are free. Call (325) 641-1926 for inquiries or to set up a tour on special days.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. daily at 700 E. Baker Street. Call (325) 646-5842 for information.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and at 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin Avenue. For information, call (325) 646-4144.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

AARP Foundation Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) provides paid training for employment to individuals aged 55 and older. We pay you to learn new or enhance existing skills in order to obtain a job. Contact information for interested individuals: vkenney@aarp.org (210) 223-8900 or jarriaga837@aarpfdnscsep.org (325) 271-8970

Saturday

Everyone is welcome at the First United Methodist Church of Early for a time of silent prayer from 5-6 p.m, followed by the word and music from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The City of Early Beautification Commission will be hosting a one day recycling event every second Saturday of the month. Recycle bins will be set up from 8 a.m. to noon at Early City Hall. The public is encouraged to bring newspapers/ magazines, plastic containers (number No. 1 only, mostly water bottles), white office paper- shredded or not, and aluminum cans. Recyclable items will not be accepted after noon.

Visit or volunteer at the Brownwood Area Community Garden from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. any second or fourth Saturday. The garden is at 1514 Dublin Street, inside the Brownwood Housing Authority Park Homes, and behind the CTO building. For more information, call (325) 641-9029.

The Brownwood Amateur Radio Club holds radio exams at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the Early Community Center on 419 Garmon Drive. For more information, call Allen Griffith at (325) 9986535 or visit www.k5bwd.org for information about club events.

Buster’s Concho, Colorado and Brazos Valley Railroad, the 7 1/2-inch gauge ridable mini-train at the Martin and Frances Lehnis Train Museum, will be hauling passengers from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Passengers will be charged admission to get into the museum and there is an additional $2 charge for a ticket to ride the 7 1/2-inch gauge.

Most Excellent Way meetings are held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at 1001 Belle Plain. Anyone bound by addiction of any kind is eligible for free help.