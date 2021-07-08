Alpha Omega Hospice to host Cards for Caring event

Special to the Bulletin

Alpha Omega Hospice of Brownwood will host a “Cards for Caring” event Thursday, July 15.

Participants can stop by either from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event aims to brighten the lives of hospice patients and their families by gathering community signatures on greeting cards.

Attendees will add their name to birthday and anniversary cards for local patients and their caregivers. Appreciation cards for patients who are veterans will be available to sign, as well as for the staff of local nursing facilities. Hospice staff will deliver cards as the occasion arises in each patient’s life. Due to confidentiality, patients’ names will not be shared with the public during this event.

“Hospice patients and their families sometimes feel isolated or forgotten because of being at home so much,” said Alison Bryant, Alpha Omega Hospice’s social worker and volunteer coordinator. “A simple card can do wonders to encourage them. At the same time, people want to help our patients but often don’t know how. This can be an easy way to bring a smile to so many.” She added that they offer many volunteer opportunities that match people’s interests and skills. “If the community likes this event, we might do it regularly.”

Participants will enjoy refreshments and meet hospice staff and volunteers, as well as have a chance at door prizes.

The event will take place at Alpha Omega Hospice’s Brownwood office at 104 South Broadway, on the corner of Main Street and South Broadway,

Alpha Omega Hospice is committed to ministering and serving those who are facing the final stages of an illness by providing physical, emotional, and spiritual care with understanding and compassion.

For more information, visit alphaomegahospice.com

Contact Information:

Alison Bryant, Social Worker and Volunteer Coordinator

Cell: (325) 998-0628 / Office: (325) 641-0441

alisonbryant@alphaomegahospice.com