Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

July 12 – Deadline to Enter West Texas Fair

13 – Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show, Brady, Texas

26 – Deadline to Apply for Star Awards (Bronze, Silver, & Gold Star)

27 – Hunter Education Classroom Course 8:00am – 5:00pm at Brownwood Claybird Club at Brownwood Country Club

August 12 – State Fair Entry Deadline

Stock show deadlines

It is that time already to start thinking about stock shows. The fall stock shows that are coming up are West Texas Fair, State Fair, and Heart of Texas Fair. The deadline to enter the fall major stock shows are as follows:

West Texas Fair – July 12th

State Fair of Texas – August 12th

Heart of Texas Fair - TBA

The entry forms are available at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, contact Nick Gonzales.

Hunter education classes

There is going to be a Hunter Education Classroom Course on July 27, 2021, 8:00am-5:00pm at the Brownwood Claybird Club at the Brownwood Country Club.

This course is designed for novice or young hunters, ages 9 years of age and above. The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. All materials are provided. The fee for the certification is $15. Please bring a sack lunch as there will not be time to leave for lunch.

Pre-Registration is required. You can register by going to the following link: https://tpwd.elementlms.com/checkout/

For additional information please contact Bobby Clark 361-597-0310 or the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

Bronze, silver or gold star awards

If you are interested in applying for the Bronze, Silver, or Gold Star Awards you must fill out an application and submit a recordbook. The age groups for the awards are Bronze (Junior member), Silver (Intermediate member), and Gold (Senior member). 4-Hers that meet the criteria need to fill out an application/recordbook and have it turned back into the Extension office by July 26th. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

Community service opportunity

Brownwood C.A.S.T. for Kids is looking for volunteers (grades 9th – 12th) on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 8:00am – 12:00pm. The event will be held at Wild Duck Marina at Lake Brownwood. On-shore volunteers are needed to assist with all aspects of event setup and facilitation.

C.A.S.T. for Kids is a program to enrich the lives of children with special needs, supporting their families and strengthening communities through the sport of fishing.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can register by going to https://castforkids.org/event/lakebrownwood/

4-H enrollment is open on 4-H CONNECT

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!