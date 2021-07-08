Demand Staff donates $1,000 to Brown County Home Solutions

Special to the Bulletin

July 1 marked the official opening of the cooling center at Brown County Home Solutions, but they also received a donation from locally-owned business, Demand Staff, to help the non-profit agency meet the increasing needs of county residents seeking relief from the summer heat.

Numerous people have already benefitted from the inclement weather shelter Brown County Home Solutions offers year-round, but with the $1,000 donation they hope to provide food, water, and a cool place for residents to take a break from the Texas heat. Demand Staff, a Brownwood employment agency, believes that its important for businesses to support one another and that giving back to the community is what it is all about.

“We’re very grateful that Brown County has organizations to help people with transitional needs and we see a lot of these same people seeking employment in our area,” said Katy Lord, wwner of Demand Staff. “We’re all about enabling individuals to improve their situation and if someone needs a little help, we’re happy to be of assistance.”

Founded in 1998, Demand Staff is located at 1200 Looney Street in Brownwood. Owners, Eddie and Katy Lord, offer temporary, temp to hire, and direct placement for businesses within a 60-mile radius of Brown County. For more information visit their website, demandstaff.com.