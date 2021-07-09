Nathan Smith to lead Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce has named Nathan Smith, who previously worked for the Texas Farm Bureau, as its next executive director.

Smith will begin work on July 14, replacing Sunni Modawell, who resigned last month. Smith is a Tarleton State University graduate and has a background in agricultural journalism and government relations, the chamber said via email.

Smith, who grew up in Colorado City, was announced as the new executive director during the chamber’s annual awards banquet Thursday night.

Smith joins the commerce staff after more than 10 years working with nonprofit organizations, the chamber said.

Most recently he was associate director of field operations for Texas Farm Bureau, the largest agricultural organization in the state. Smith worked with staff, volunteers, elected officials and stakeholder groups to promote policy and develop membership.

Smith previously worked as a field representative for the organization in west west and central Texas.

Smith and and his wife, the former Kara Kelton of May, have four children. They live on their family ranch near May and raise livestock.