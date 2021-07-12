Lifeguard's Hicks receives first responder quarterly award

Lifeguard Ambulance paramedic Miranda Hicks received the inaugural First Responder of the Quarter award at the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning.

Hicks, a Priddy native who lives in Zephyr, has worked for Lifeguard for five years. Hicks is the award's first recipient after Brown County Judge Paul Lilly announced the recognition program in June.

Volunteers with the Brown County Emergency Management Chaplains Service are tasked with reviewing nominations and choosing the first responder who will be recognized each quarter.

“I think there are a lot of people who deserve it,” Hicks said after receiving the award. “I appreciate getting it. That’s awesome. I think that it’s a great award. It just builds up morale for everyone because times have been tough this last year.”

Hicks was nominated by two of her Lifeguard co-workers who described her as a tireless worker who cares for her patients.

“On a tough call, she makes sure everyone on scene is OK before leaving,” a co-worker wrote in her nomination. “She has been on some of the roughest calls people have seen … she is an amazing paramedic and an amazing person.”

Hicks has proven herself “time and time again through her numerous calls with children,” her second co-worker wrote. “This county has seen a sad number of pediatric deals in the last year and she, a mother of four, has been able to set aside her personal feelings to do the job she is charged with as a paramedic.”

Lilly presented Hicks, who was accompanied by Lifeguard operations manager Josh Chapman, with a framed certificated. Representatives of North Lake Community Church presented Hicks its a $100 gift certificate to United Supermarkets.

To nominate someone for the award, email a short note to the Brown County Office of Emergency Management (emc@browncountytx.org) with the name of the responder, the agency he or she represents and a description of why you think the first responder deserves the recognition.

Nominations can also be made by phone to the Brown County Office of Emergency Management at 325-643-2828 to make your nomination if you do not have email access.