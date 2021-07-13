Brownwood Event Center Phase I plans near completion

Special to the Bulletin

BROWNWOOD — Final construction plans for Phase I of Brownwood’s new multi-purpose event center is nearing completion, and new renderings were presented to Brownwood City Council Tuesday morning.

The renderings outlined some of the features of the new complex, which will be in the 600 blocks of Lee and Baker streets.

The overall project will be divided into two phases. Phase I of the project will include an outdoor stage/pavilion, meeting rooms, and a large festival ground that can be used for a variety of events.

Council members approved some of the final details of the project Tuesday with an amendment for design work being performed by BRW Architects related to outfitting the new complex and audio/visual equipment design.

The site of the former Ice House building on Lee Street has been demolished to erect a new structure in its place. The structure will function as a stage for large events, small gatherings, and concerts. It can also serve as spill-over outdoor space for the larger event center. An enclosed structure will be built adjacent to the stage to contain support space, meeting rooms, and outdoor public restrooms.

The site surrounding the Ice House will be divided into the large viewing lawn/festival ground stretching east (currently an RV Park) and a small viewing lawn to the south. This will allow for flexible use for all size and types of events.

The large viewing lawn will be fenced and will be available as a festival ground for a variety of outdoor events. The lawn area will also accommodate food truck and vendor hookups.

Parking will be developed in surrounding city-owned property along with new property acquisition for expanded parking.

The city expects to seek bids for Phase I of the project later this summer with construction to begin in early fall. Plans for Phase II of the project, which will include a banquet hall and additional meeting rooms are expected to be complete by the end of the year, with construction to begin in early 2022.

City officials state the goal of this project is to create a new rentable multipurpose event space with indoor and outdoor components to help facilitate events and conventions that will create a positive economic impact on the local economy and business growth, while complimenting downtown revitalization efforts. For continued updates regarding this project visit www.brownwoodtexas.gov/eventcenter