Brownwood educator Named Region 15 Elementary Teacher of the Year

Mary Murray has been named Elementary Teacher of the Year by the Education Service Center Region 15. Murray currently teaches at Northwest Elementary School in Brownwood. She is a longtime educator, having been with Brownwood ISD (BISD) for 27 years.

“Ms. Murray is a phenomenal teacher,” said BISD Deputy Superintendent Liesa Land. “She is cooperative, dedicated, and works above and beyond with students, staff, parents, and administration. She is a true asset for BISD and has touched the lives of many.”

“Brownwood ISD is filled with exceptional educators,” stated Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young. “Ms. Murray is a fantastic representative of our dedicated staff. She works tirelessly to help students and teachers be successful. As a teacher-leader, she is instrumental in building a solid academic foundation with our youngest learners. We are incredibly fortunate to work with Murray and observe her passion for excellence first-hand.”

