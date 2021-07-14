City officials tour expansion completed at Fire Station 2

Firefighters assigned to Brownwood’s Station 2 on Indian Creek will be seeing a big improvement in their living quarters.

Brownwood City Council members and other city officials toured the recently completed 1,150-square-foot addition that includes four bedrooms, two rest, office space and a laundry room for personal protective equipment.

The open bay firefighters had been using as sleeping quarters will be converted into a workout room.

The new addition had just received a certificate of occupancy Tuesday morning, and firefighters had not moved into the addition when officials toured the facility after the city council meeting.

Three firefighters are assigned to Station 2, with room for a total of five.

“The project turned out very well,” Brownwood Our local builder, Cody Smith, did an excellent job. I want to thank the council and mayor for their support. This was a greatly needed project.”

In July 2020, council members earlier awarded a $117,000 bid to Cody Smith Construction for the addition.

The station was built in 1971 and has not had any significant upgrades since construction, council members were told.

It was originally built with one restroom and sleeping quarters that did not offer any privacy.

“Having improvements to Station 2 was well past due, and it gives the firefighters who serve this district the opportunity to serve this district and opportunity to have some first class facilities,” Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford said after touring the new addition.

In other business Tuesday, council members authorized a company known as eHT to perform a study the city's water system. The city has three large water issues that need to be addressed: