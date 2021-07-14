Lyric production of ‘Mamma Mia’ opens Friday

Gene Deason / Special to the Bulletin

“Mamma Mia,” this year’s summer musical for the Lyric Theatre, opens Friday night for a series of eight shows across two weekends.

The production promises to sweep audiences away to a Greek island paradise with waves of dance numbers performed to the music of the Swedish pop group ABBA.

ABBA’s classic tunes are used to tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father as she prepares for her wedding. The spirited bride-to-be secretly invites three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years earlier. She believes one of them will prove to be her father and will be there to escort her down the aisle.

The Lyric production, presented by TexasBank, is directed by Dr. Nancy Jo Humfeld, artistic director for the Lyric. Tickets are available online at www.brownwoodlyrictheatre.com, and cost $20 for adults and $15 for students. Concessions may also be ordered and purchased in advance through the site.

Audiences wishing to attend a socially distanced performance should reserve seats for the afternoon matinee on Friday, July 23.

Curtain times this weekend will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Additional shows are scheduled July 23-25. Those curtain times are 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

“Mamma Mia!” is described as a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, based on the songs of ABBA composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, founding members of the band.

The title of the musical is taken from the group’s 1975 chart-topper “Mamma Mia.” Ulvaeus and Andersson, who composed the original music for ABBA, were involved in the development of the show. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad was involved financially in the production, and she was also present at many of the premieres around the world.