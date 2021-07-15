City warns of phone scam regarding public water

Brownwood Bulletin

The city has been notified of a phone scam regarding the public water system. The caller is telling residents that the water system is contaminated and trying to sell a water testing service. This is not true.

The City of Brownwood water system maintains a superior grade water rating, is safe and in compliance with all State and Federal requirements. See our Consumer Confidence report we recently mailed to all residents at https://bit.ly/bwdwater.

Residents are encouraged if they ever have questions regarding the City of Brownwood to view www.brownwoodtexas.gov for official information, or call City Hall 325.646.5775.