Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

July 26 – Deadline to Apply for Star Awards (Bronze, Silver, & Gold Star)

27 – Hunter Education Classroom Course 8:00am – 5:00pm at Brownwood Claybird Club at Brownwood Country Club

August 2 – Deadline to RSVP for 4-H Banquet

10 – Backpack Drive Drop Off Deadline

12 – State Fair Entry Deadline

16 – Brown County 4-H Annual Banquet 6-9pm at Teddy’s Brewhaus

State Fair and Heart of Texas Fair

It is that time already to start thinking about stock shows. The fall stock shows that are coming up are West Texas Fair, State Fair, and Heart of Texas Fair. The deadline to enter the fall major stock shows are as follows:

State Fair of Texas – August 12

Heart of Texas Fair - TBA

The entry forms are available at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

Hunter education courses

There is going to be a Hunter Education Classroom Course on July 27, 2021, 8:00am-5:00pm at the Brownwood Claybird Club at the Brownwood Country Club.

This course is designed for novice or young hunters, ages 9 years of age and above. The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. All materials are provided. The fee for the certification is $15. Please bring a sack lunch as there will not be time to leave for lunch.

Pre-Registration is required. You can register by going to the following link: https://tpwd.elementlms.com/checkout/

For additional information please contact Bobby Clark 361-597-0310 or the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

Bronze, silver or gold star awards

If you are interested in applying for the Bronze, Silver, or Gold Star Awards you must fill out an application and submit a recordbook. The age groups for the awards are Bronze (Junior member), Silver (Intermediate member), and Gold (Senior member). 4-Hers that meet the criteria need to fill out an application/recordbook and have it turned back into the Extension office by July 26th. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

Annual banquet

Save the date for the upcoming Brown County 4-H Annual Banquet. The date is set for August 16, 2021, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Teddy’s Brewhaus. This will be a formal banquet with a sit-down dinner; it is REQUIRED that you RSVP by August 2nd if your family plans to attend the banquet.

Banquet Announcements

You MUST attend the 4-H Awards Banquet to receive your recognition/award.

It is required that you RSVP by August 2nd for dinner and awards

Giving back with a backpack

Brown County 4-H Council is having a backpack drive for used backpacks to be donated for outreach to our community for those who would like and need a backpack for the upcoming school year.

All backpacks donated will be collected at the Brown County Extension Office at 605 Fisk Avenue, Brownwood, Texas by August 10th.

Community service opportunity

Brownwood C.A.S.T. for Kids is looking for volunteers (grades 9th – 12th) on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 8:00am – 12:00pm. The event will be held at Wild Duck Marina at Lake Brownwood. On-shore volunteers are needed to assist with all aspects of event setup and facilitation.

C.A.S.T. for Kids is a program to enrich the lives of children with special needs, supporting their families and strengthening communities through the sport of fishing.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can register by going to https://castforkids.org/event/lakebrownwood/

Stock show judges

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2021 State Fair of Texas

Youth Market Steers Chris Mullinix Manhattan, KS

Youth Market Barrows Troy Sloan Cameron, MS

Youth Market Lambs Brent Jennings Kenley, NC

Youth Market Goats Spencer Scotten El Reno, OK

2022 Fort Worth Stock Show

Steers, barrows, wether lambs, wether goats all TBA

2022 San Angelo Stock Show

Steers Chad Coburn Sterling City, TX

Barrows David Korb Oxford, OH

Wether Lambs Dr. Scott Schaake Westmoreland, KS

Wether Goats Brandon Morgan Blanchard, OK

2022 San Antonio Stock Show

Steers Shane Bedwell Holt, MO

Associate Steer Judge TBA

Barrows Brian Arnold Lafayette, IN Maverick Squires Dover, OK

Wether Lambs Todd Wise Keenesburg, CO

Wether Goats Brent Jennings Kenly, NC

Enrollment is open on 4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30.