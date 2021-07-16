Group surprises volunteer fire chief with plaque of appreciation

ROCKY CREEK BAPTIST CHURCH — Speaking to a senior citizens group known as the Jolly Elders, Randy Feight — longtime chief of the Lake Brownwood Bridge Fire Department — explained who not to call in an emergency.

Not your spouse, not your neighbor, not the fire department and not Feight.

Call 9-1-1, Feight stressed repeatedly, speaking to about a dozen seniors in the Rocky Creek Baptist Church activity building. The church is located off Highway 279 about 4 miles south of Lake Brownwood.

After his informal talk, members of the Jolly Elders — a group that meets every third Thursday for fun and games — surprised Feight with a plaque of appreciation for his service to the community.

Some of the Jolly Elders are members of Rocky Creek Baptist Church, which allows the group to meet in its activity building. The group typically has a speaker before breaking into groups to play Forty-Two and other games.

Before receiving his plaque of appreciation, Feight talked to the group about fire safety, telling members they should have an escape plan in case of fire.

“You have less than three minutes to escape,” Feight said, noting that smoke is deadly. “Don’t burn (outdoors) if you’re not watching. I get called at least once a week because a controlled burn got out of control.

“Be fire-aware. Anybody can start a fire. It’s easy to start a fire. It’s hard to put one out.”

Feight also said to plan for other emergencies. “Pack a bag. Have a place to go in case of emergency,” Feight said.

If people call him directly instead of 9-1-1 in an emergency, time will be lost, Feight said.

“Call 9-1-1,” Feight said. “They’ll know who to call. They will tell you what to do.”

As chief of the volunteer fire department, Feight has impacted every person in the room because of his service, Jolly Elder member Sue Crow told Feight.