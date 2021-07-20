Nominations sought for Brown County Farm Service Agency Committee

Special to the Bulletin

Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 2 to nominate candidates to serve on the Brown County Farm Service Agency Committee. The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts nominations each year in certain Local Administrative Areas for individuals to serve on these locally led committees.

"The Aug. 2 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Gaylynn Covey, executive director for the Farm Service Agency in Brown County. "Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in our county.”

This year, Brown County is accepting nominations for Local Administrative Area 3, which includes the communities of Brownwood, Dalzell, Keys Crossing, Winchell, Dulin, Brookesmith, Bangs, Fry, Blackwell Crossing, Thrifty and Bluffview.

Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program, and reside in the LAA up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 members of the agricultural community serve on Farm Service Agency county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote, and hold office.

Producers should contact the Brown County Farm Service Agency office to learn how to get involved. To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 1, 2021.