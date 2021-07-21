Grande Communications purchases Harris Broadband

Grande Communications, the sixth-larges cable operator in the United States and a division of Astound Broadband, has purchased Harris Broadband of Brownwood, nexttv.com and other media outlets reported.

Harris Broadband provides Internet, voice and television services to about 6,000 customers in Brownwood and Early,

The deal, which is expected to close later this year, will fill out Grande’s Texas footprint, which includes Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, San Marcos, Corpus Christi, Waco, Temple, Houston and Midland/Odessa, nexttv.com reported.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We expect to combine Harris Broadband’s localized expertise and leadership with our broader network and resources to provide more services to more customers throughout Central Texas and beyond,” Astound Broadband and Grande Communications CEO Jim Holanda said in a press release “We will leverage best practices from our family of companies to build upon Harris’s long track record of success in providing advanced b

The deal comes weeks after Astound agreed to buy systems in Anne Arundel, Maryland; Chicago and Evansville, Indiana systems from overbuilder WideOpenWest for $661 million, nexttv.com reported.

“We’re excited to become a part of the Grande Communications family,” said Harris Broadband president Philip Harris in a press release. “This transaction provides us with access to nationally recognized technical expertise, highly regarded operational management systems and processes, and unparalleled financial acumen to further the expansion of Harris Broadband. Moreover, this transaction is great for not only customers we currently serve, but surrounding communities in and around Brownwood and Early.”

For the immediate future, Harris Broadband customers will continue to receive billing statements and communication directly from Harris Broadband, yahoo.com reported. Customers can continue to call 1-325-646-9493 for customer service, billing or technical support inquiries.

See Friday’s print edition and www.brownwoodtx.com for additional comments from Harris.