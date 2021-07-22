Four weekend shows wrap up ‘Mamma Mia!’

Gene Deason / Special to the Bulletin

This year’s summer musical at Brownwood’s Lyric Theatre has been a box office success, but the opportunity is dwindling for audiences to see “Mamma Mia!”

Final performances will be at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may be reserved at www.brownwoodlyrictheatre.com. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students. This show is part of the annual patron package, so patrons can use their code as payment.

ABBA’s classic tunes from the 1970s and 1980s are used to tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father as she prepares for her wedding. The spirited bride-to-be secretly invites three men from her single mother’s past back to the island they last visited 21 years earlier. She believes one of them will prove to be her father and will be there to escort her down the aisle.

The Lyric production, presented by TexasBank, is directed by Dr. Nancy Jo Humfeld, artistic director for the Lyric.

Among the ABBA songs included in the show are “I Have A Dream,” “Honey, Honey,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Mamma Mia,” “Super Trouper,” “The Name of the Game,” “Voulez Vous,” “One of Us,” “Does Your Mother Know,” “Our Last Summer,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance on Me,” and others.

Each performance concludes with an audience sing-along of three of ABBA’s most popular hits, with words printed in the playbill.

Members of the cast are as follows: Sophie Sheridan is played by Emily Borbon, Ali is played by Jordan Roberts, Lisa is played by Reagan Fraze, Donna Sheridan is played by Billie Harvey, Tanya is played by Tommie Bailey, Rosie is played by Shannon Lee, Sky is played by Drew Ervin, Pepper is played by Jake Bowren, Eddie is played by James Williams, Harry Bright is played by Stephen Haynes, Bill Austin is played by Jeff Woods, Sam Carmichael is played by Jonathan Harvey, and Father Alexandrios is played by Doug House.

In addition to Humfeld, the production staff includes Dean Kiesling, musical director; Tommie Bailey, choreographer; Billie Harvey, technical director; Kris Henry, stage manager; Lori Arp, costumer; Chase Phelps, lighting designer; Krysta Bunch, light board operator; Hunter Pitman, sound board operator; Allie Haynes and Shelby Wilson, spotlight operators; Jimmy Henry, Krysta Bunch, Laira Card, Hunter Pitman, Shannon Sheehan, James Williams, Sam Cox, Jeff Woods, and Reagan Fraze, set construction; and Sam Harvey, crew.