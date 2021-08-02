Business workshop on e-mail marketing will be Aug. 4

Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host a business workshop on email marketing through Constant Contact.

The workshop will be held in the Don Bostick Boardroom on August 4, 2021 from 11:30 am – 1 p.m. Attendees will learn how to set up mailing lists and how to create an email campaign using the Constant Contact online software. Laptops are welcomed.

Chipster's Grill will provide a potato bar for lunch.

The workshop is free for Brownwood Chamber members. $10 for non-members.

The Business Workshop is sponsored by Brownwood Municipal Development District.

For more information, email Kandice at communications@brownwoodchamber.org or call (325) 646-9535.