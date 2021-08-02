Caring Hearts for Children marks 10th anniversary

Special to the Bulletin

Caring Hearts for Children, a central Texas foster care and adoption agency, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

Since 2011, Caring Hearts has grown to 26 professional staff members and serviced more than 1,200 foster children. Additionally, since the start of its foster-to-adopt program in 2017, the agency has completed more than 300 adoptions by 200 different families.

“When we started Caring Hearts for Children 10 years ago, we never could have imagined the lasting impact our work would leave on our staff members, foster families and local communities,” said Brent Hagood, executive director of Caring Hearts.

“We would not be where we are today without the countless foster families who have partnered with us over the years," Hagood said. "We owe our success to their continued willingness to open their homes and hearts to children in foster care, and I want to personally thank all of them for their ongoing commitment to our agency and the life-changing work we do each day.”

Caring Hearts currently serves eight regions in Texas, and works with more than 140 foster and kinship families to serve approximately 200 children across the state.

With offices in Comanche, Stephenville and Burnet, and an established internship program with Tarleton State University, the agency is committed to protecting the rights and well-being of every child, while preparing them for success in their current environment, as well as their future lives as they work toward becoming productive adults.

“Caring Hearts has been a wonderful organization to be affiliated with,” said a current Caring Hearts foster parent. “The name describes the organization perfectly and is fitting. The agency as a whole has been there for my family on many different occasions and I can never thank them enough.”