Early Middle School holding registration this week

Early Middle School is holding registration for all new 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students this week through Friday, Aug. 6. Students and their parents need to report to the middle school between 9-11 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. on one of those days.

Bring shot records, social security card, birth certificate, STAAR scores, the previous year’s report card and proof of residency. If you are a new transfer student, bring a copy of the email you received approving your transfer.

Students who attended Early ISD. last year do not need to register.

On Thursday, August 16, there will be a schedule pick up at the Early Middle School for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students from 6-7 p.m. If you have any questions, contact the school at 325-643-5665.