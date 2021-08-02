Local Daughters of the Republic of Texas chapter to host district workshop

By Mary Lee Bailey Shelton / Special to the Bulletin

Eighty women from 21 Texas counties will venture into Brownwood Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7, for the annual District II Workshop of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

The Brownwood chapter will treat its guests to tours of downtown Brownwood, a history fête at Teddy’s Brewhaus, a keynote lecture by historic preservation architect Laurie Limbacher and entertainment by Jeff Gore, cowboy minister and entertainer.

“We are thrilled to be able to host The Daughters of the Republic of Texas 2021 District II Workshop in Brownwood this weekend,” said Dr. Julie Welker, president of Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler chapter. “It’s an honor to get to share our beautiful community and revitalized downtown area with our DRT family.”

Friday

The Friday events will showcase Brown County's history, followed by dinner, a historical presentation and band at Teddy’s Brewhaus.

Friday's downtown tours include the Depot, Harvey House, train museum, Lyric Theater, some quirky buildings that have endured since the Camp Bowie days and boutique shopping at the Glamour Shop and Hamilton’s.

The day’s events culminate at Teddy’s Brewhaus with a presentation by 90-year-old Brownwood native Martha Hurlbut Shelton. She will speak about the history of the Teddy’s building, which her grandfather Bertrand Edwards Hurlbut built in 1888. Her presentation will include a performance by the Sean Lucy band of Austin and Las Cruces, NM.

Saturday

The Saturday portion of the workshop is for current and prospective members of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. The sessions are comprised of officer reports and updates, followed by a presentation by Limbacher, who will speak about Texas state park historical renovations.

Limbacher will speak about her recent architectural work on Texas Civilian Conservation Corps parks. Limbacher is president of Limbacher and Godfrey Architects, an Austin-based historic preservation, architecture and planning practice she co-founded in 1996.

Limbacher has advocated for preserving and celebrating Texas architectural heritage. She serves on the Texas Historical Commission, and she is a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects. She belongs to the Texas Society of Architects, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Society of Architectural Historians and the Association for Preservation Technology.

Guests will also be treated with a performance by Gore, who travels the United States and abroad performing poetry, cowboy songs and gospel music. Gore is the recipient of a lifetime achievement award for Western Music by the American Cowboy Culture Association.

Counties represented in Daughters of the Republic of Texas District II include Brown, Callahan, Clay, Coleman, Comanche, Dallas(portion), Eastland, Erath, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Shackleford, Somerall, Stephens, Tarrant, Wichita, Wise, and Young. Members from across the state and nation will also attend.

Eligibility

Any woman, 16 years and older, who directly descends from a man or woman who lived in Texas before it became a state on Feb. 19, 1846 is eligible for membership in the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

Brown County women who are interested in joining and learning about their family’s history in Texas can contact chapter registrar Karen Fair at karengfair@gmail.com.

The chapter meets the second Mondays of the months September through May.

The Daughters of the Republic of Texas has "a rich heritage of promoting the history of Texas," Welker said. "Our focus is to preserve and educate others about Texas’s unique history."