Brownwood community turns out for Shaw's Marketplace grand opening

More than 3,000 people attended the long-anticipated grand opening of Shaw's Marketplace Saturday in downtown Brownwood, enjoying daylong activities that included food trucks, giveaways and yard games.

Shaw's Marketplace is owned by members of the McCrane family — Steven and Lori, their son Matt, and daughter-in-law Megan McCrane — and is home to 20 vendors.

The marketplace is at 508 N. Center, the former home of Shaw's Laundry. The McCranes' daughter, Lizzie, is the marketing and event planner.

"We had over 3,000 people," Steven McCrane said. "We're very, very thankful the community came out and supported the vendors who worked so hard to get their booths ready.

The marketplace will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The grand opening included a ribbon cutting by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, which described the venue as "a space for local artisans, quality goods, food and entertainment."

Vendors include Adventure Mule, Alamo Pecan, Blazer Apparel, Dirty Paintbrush, Golden Hour Coffee Co., Its Lit, JBC Woodworking, Joe & May, L.E.Shaw’s, Life’s Delights, Lilly B’s, Luna Maya, Mukewater, Saye It with Style, Saylor Reign, Shuga Pops and The Pickery, The Vintage Girl Next Door, With Love, and Woven Roots.

The marketplace will include a Fuzzy's Taco Shop, which will open next year.

The McCrane family bought the building in October 2020. L.E. Shaw Sr. opened Shaw's Laundry in the building in 1920.