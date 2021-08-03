TxDOT names Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor

Special to the Bulletin

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently selected Rex Miller as the Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor.

Miller began working at TxDOT’s Coleman County Maintenance Section in April 2011, serving as a maintenance tech and later as the section’s mechanic. In 2013, he transferred to special jobs crew at the Brownwood District. Miller was selected as the Coleman County Maintenance Section Assistant in 2018. He transferred to Eastland County to serve as interim maintenance section supervisor in March 2020, before being promoted to Eastland County Maintenance Section Supervisor in August of that same year.

Miller and his wife Stephanie have been married for 25 years and have three grown children Cheyanne, Jonathan and Torrey. They also have two grandchildren, three-year-old JW and Lilly who is two.

In his spare time, Miller enjoys spending time with family (especially his grandchildren), traveling back to family ranch in Valentine and hunting in the winter.

Miller officially began his duties as supervisor on August 1, 2021.