Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

August 10 – Backpack Drive Drop Off Deadline

10 – Deadline to Submit Project Proficiency Award Form

12 – State Fair Entry Deadline

16 – Brown County 4-H Annual Banquet 6-9pm at Teddy’s Brewhaus

24 – Brown County 4-H Club Manager/Adult Leader Training 5:30pm at the Extension Office

State Fair and Heart of Texas Fair

It is that time already to start thinking about stock shows. The fall stock shows that are coming up are West Texas Fair, State Fair, and Heart of Texas Fair. The deadline to enter the fall major stock shows are as follows:

State Fair of Texas – August 12th

Heart of Texas Fair - TBA

The entry forms are available at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

Giving back with backpack

Brown County 4-H Council is having a backpack drive for used backpacks to be donated for outreach to our community for those who would like and need a backpack for the upcoming school year.

All backpacks donated will be collected at the Brown County Extension Office at 605 Fisk Avenue, Brownwood, Texas by August 10th.

The Brown County 4-H Council will be set up at Tractor Supply on August 3rd 5:00 – 7:00pm to collect backpacks.

Proficiency awards

Brown County 4-H members, every year at our Awards Day we give project awards. If you are interested in receiving an award for your projects that you completed during the 2020-2021

4-H year, please complete the online form by going to the following link https://agrilife.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b2Bue8iKu5xdEAS .The deadline to submit the form will be August 10th at 11:59pm.

Annual banquet

Save the date for the upcoming Brown County 4-H Annual Banquet. The date is set for August 16, 2021, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Teddy’s Brewhaus. This will be a formal banquet with a sit-down dinner; it WAS REQUIRED that you RSVP by August 2nd if your family plans to attend the banquet.

Manager/adult leader training

There will be a club manager/adult leader training on Tuesday, August 24th 5:30pm at the Extension Office. We highly recommend if you are a current or planning to be an club manager/adult leader to attend this training. Topics of discussions are club meeting organization, growing your club, how to run your meetings easily and successfully and what it takes to be a leader.

If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

State lamb and goat tags

It is that time again! If you are a 4-H member and planning on showing a market lamb, market goat, breeding sheep or breeding goat at any Major Stock Show such as Ft. Worth, San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, or Houston you will need to purchase state tags. The costs of the tags are $17 per animal. The deadline to order tags is August 24th. If you are planning on purchasing a state lamb tag for San Angelo Stock Show you need to make sure that lamb is Texas Bred and has a Texas Lamb Breeders tag, which will come from the lamb breeder. Registration papers for breeding sheep or goats must be in the exhibitor’s name on or before October 1st. You must bring the registration papers on the day of validation. You can order state tags by contacting the Extension Office.

4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30.