Hendrick official: COVID vaccine is 'game changer'

The surge in COVID cases spurred by the delta variant is a “different ballgame,” but the COVID vaccine is a “game changer,” a Hendrick Health official said.

Susan Westwood, Hendrick Health system vice president and chief nursing officer, said nearly 92 percent of COVID patients in Hendrick Health hospitals, and 100 in Hendrick’s ICUs, are not fully vaccinated.

Westwood addressed the media Thursday in a Zoom call.

Hendrick Health’s Facebook page indicated Thursday a total of 73 COVID patients were in Hendrick’s three hospitals including Brownwood.

On Friday, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department released weekly COVID numbers for the county:

• 184 positive test results

• 17 hospitalized in Brownwood

• One additional death, bringing the Brown County total to 143.

• 11,270 Brown County residents, or 34.2 percent of residents 12 and over, are fully vaccinated.

Westwood compared the current surge — spurred by the delta variant — with two previous surges that occurred in July 2020 and in from October to early spring.

“Today (Thursday), 91.78 percent of our patients hospitalized are unvaccinated, and 100 percent our patients in the ICU are unvaccinated,” Westwood said. “And that is really the difference that we are seeing with this current surge.

“So far, the uptick of cases that we’re experiencing with this surge is greater than either of the previous two. But it is different. We are seeing a younger age population be hospitalized and the majority of these patients are unvaccinated.”

In the previous surges, Westwood said, elderly patients and those with multiple chronic conditions were at risk for severe illness or death.

“What we are seeing is, that has completely shifted," Westwood said. "It really depends on vaccination status. We do have a few patients that are vaccinated or partially vaccinated in the hospital, but they are not acutely ill. It is the unvaccinated that are in the ICU.

“We are seeing a younger population. Our average age in the ICU is 48, and that is much lower than what we experienced the previous two surges. And we have patients less than 30 years old on the ventilator. We have pediatric patients in the hospital.”

Westwood said it is a "different ballgame" with the delta surge.

"It appears to be more aggressive," Westwood said. "We are on a stronger uptick. And the game changer at this point is vaccination."

While Westwood said Hendrick Health does see COVID patients who have been vaccinated, “it is not a severe form of the illness requiring hospitalization.”

Westwood said she believed two of Brownwood’s COVID patients as of Thursday were vaccinated.

“There have been patients in the past week in the ICU at Brownwood that were vaccinated but again, the severity and the length of illness in these patients appears to be less severe, less longterm, with less length of stay in the ICU, for those patients that got vaccinated, versus the patients that didn’t get vaccinated,” Westwood said.

She said Hendrick Health will partner with Abilene’s Paramount Theatre Tuesday and put on a vaccination clinic. There will also be a panel of physicians and community leaders who will answer questions about the vaccine.

“I will defer questions about the vaccine itself to that date and time,” Westwood said. “I know there are a lot of people that are saying ‘we don’t know the longterm effects of the vaccine’ and I’m going to leave those questions to that Q&A session.

“But I will tell you that we do know the effects of COVID infections … we are seeing longterm affects from COVID with lung scaring and lung injuries. We have patients in our pulmonary rehab clinic that are trying to rehabilitate their lungs that were previously working.”

Westwood said Hendrick staff members are “the best, and they are concerned about this community, and they work tirelessly. They are very tired and they want to send a message, that this could be better if we were all be part of the solution and that is to get vaccinated.”

When asked what advice she’d give to parents who are about to send their children back to school, Westwood said, “I would definitely have a discussion with your pediatrician and with your school and with your child on best practices … teaching them about hand hygiene, trying to refrain from that really close contact for greater than 15 minutes and maybe just changing some of the things that they do.”