Defendants sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court

District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported the following defendants were sentenced recently in 35th Judicial District Court:

Leonard Augustine Morin Jr., on probation for robbery, was revoked and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Alexander Plant, on probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, was revoked and sentenced to six years in prison.

Jesse Ray Stewart, on probation for evidence tampering, was adjudicated and sentenced to three years in prison.

Alexander Orgeron pleaded guilt to three offenses of criminal mischief and additional offenses of unauthorized use of a vehicle, forgery and possession of a controlled substance, and was sentenced to 24 months in state jail in each case. Orgeron, on probation for theft, was adjudicated and sentenced to 24 months in state jail.

Jennifer Cooley, on probation for theft of metals, was revoked and sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Jeffrey Daniel Schott, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was adjudicated and sentenced to 10 months in state jail.

Regina Holmes, on probation for fraudulent use or possession of ID information, was adjudicated and sentenced to six months in state jail.

Tony Dale Benson pleaded guilty to stalking and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Kolton Reeves pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Reeves pleaded guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Richard Paul Fields pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Russell Owen Osbourn pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of firearm and was sentenced to five years in prison. Osbourn, on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was revoked and sentenced to five years in prison.

Christi Jo Hale, on probation for possession of a controlled substance — drug free zone, was adjudicated and sentenced to two years in prison.

Brittany Meador, on probation for forgery, was revoked and sentenced to 18 months in state jail.

Tammy Jo Crouch Rodriguez pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rodriguez, on probation for burglary of a building, was revoked and sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Nelson Anderson pleaded guilty to theft of a firearm, burglary of a building and credit or debit card abuse and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.