Open house set at Lehnis Railroad Museum and Visitor Center

Special to the Bulletin

The Lehnis Railroad Museum and Visitor Center will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 -6 PM to showcase the newly renovated Visitor Center inside the museum.

The public is invited to attend and meet the Visitor Center staff, explore the recently installed digital itinerary visitor kiosk, see the newly published Brownwood visitor guide, and enjoy updates to the facility.

Refreshments will be served.

“We have been working hard to install upgrades to our facility to help provide information to visitors as well as to give them a good first impression of our community," museum director Crystal Stanley said. "We want to give all visitors and residents the best experience possible when visiting.”

The Lehnis Railroad Museum and Visitor Center at 700 E. Adams is open Monday through Saturday to provide information to visitors to Brownwood either in person or by phone. Information on where to shop, eat, upcoming events and more is always available at VisitBrownwood.com.

For additional information, call 325-641-0517.