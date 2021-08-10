Tickets on sale for Corks and Caps beer and wine tasting

Special to the Bulletin

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite for the 2021 Corks and Caps, which will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Depot Plaza in Brownwood. The event is presented by Teddy’s Brewhaus.

Corks and Caps will feature tastings of beer and wine from breweries and wineries around the region. All wineries will have bottles of their signature wines for sale.

Several food trucks will also be featured, offering a variety of food and desserts. A cigar area will be a featured component, hosted by CJ’s Cigar Lounge in downtown Brownwood, and live music will be offered by Calamity Janes and Zak Webb Band.

Advanced tickets cost $25 each and $35 at the gate, which will include 10 sample tabs for beer and wine. Non-sample tickets for the concert only will be $15 each in advance and $25 at the gate. Attendees must be 21 or older to purchase tasting tickets. The first 300 tasters will get their choice of a Corks and Caps commemorative glass.

Tickets go on sale August 10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.