Bangs mayor chief gives police chief letter of complaints

BANGS — Jorge Camarillo doesn't know his future as chief of the Bangs Police Department.

Mayor Rick Phelps presented Camarillo on Tuesday with a letter, written by City Attorney Mark Bessent, stating complaints against Camarillo.

During their monthly meetings in July and August, Bangs City Council members have taken up potential disciplinary action against Camarillo. Council members have not taken any action.

Bessent said the letter lists "various complaints that the council has received that pertain to Jorge's job performance." Bessent declined to elaborate.

Bessent added, "there's going to be an investigation." When asked who would do the investigation, Bessent replied, "not me, and not the council. It's going to be someone that's independent."

Camarillo — who is the only officer on the department following the resignations of two officers Monday — could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

In a phone interview earlier Tuesday, before he had received the letter, Camarillo said he did not know what the complaints were about.

When asked if he thinks his job is safe, Camarillo isaid, "I don't know. It's a new administration and I've got a new mayor and new council members and so I don't know what they're expecting of me."

Camarillo has been chief of the Bangs department since December 2014.

An agenda item for the July city council meeting called for discussion in executive session about potential disciplinary action against Camarillo. For the council's Aug. 9 meeting, the agenda called for "update regarding disciplinary action of police chief."

Camarillo's attorney, John Lee Blagg of Brownwood, could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

In an earlier interview, Blagg said the city council appointed a committee consisting of Phelps and two council members to hire new officers.

“It’s been a hard experience for Jorge,” Blagg said. “He needs some police officers over there. One thing that I’m a little bit upset about is that they’re not going to allow him to hire his assistants. The city council is going to hire the assistants. I told Jorge he needs to sit on those interviews.”

Phelps said when he took office in May, Camarillo asked him "what I was looking at, moving in as the mayor. I told him my first priority was to make sure the right people were in the right places, to make sure the city’s running as well as it can.”

Phelps added, "the police department in Bangs has been a source of contention for many years, and I want to fix that.”