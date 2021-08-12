Police: Man jailed in alleged assault on CPS investigator

A Brownwood man remained jailed Thursday on an allegation that he assaulted a Child Protective Services investigator at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, police and Brown County Jail records state.

Edward Stephen Davis, 29, was arrested Monday on a charge of assault on a public servant, an email from Brownwood Assistant Police Chief James Fuller states. Davis' bond was set at $250,000.

According to Fuller's email:

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 5, Brownwood officers responded to a room at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood regarding a disorderly conduct call.

Officers approached a room and identified a male who was highly agitated. Officers ultimately escorted the man from the hospital area. Officers learned the man had been informed by Child Protective Services that his newborn child was being removed from the home by CPS.

Later in the afternoon, officer Kris Salazar was assigned a follow-up investigation regarding this call. Salazar spoke with a CPS investigator who detailed his interaction with the man. When the man was informed that CPS was intervening, he became argumentative and aggressive toward them, the investigator told Salazar.

In an attempt to calm the situation, CPS investigators left the room and during that process, one of them was assaulted by the man, Fuller's email stated. It was reported that the man slammed the hospital room door to such an extent that it caused an injury to an investigator.

Police obtained a warrant for the man's arrest.