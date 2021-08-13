Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

August

16 – Brown County 4-H Annual Banquet 6-9pm at Teddy’s Brewhaus

24 – Deadline to Order State Lamb/Goat State Tags

24 – Brown County 4-H Club Manager/Adult Leader Training 5:30pm at the Extension Office

28 – Brown County 4-H Kickoff Event at Teddy’s 10am – 1:00pm

31 – Deadline to Enter Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo

September

6 – Extension Office Closed for Labor Day

16 – Deadline to Order Heifer UINs

4-H enrollment on 4-H CONNECT

The enrollment process for the 2021-2022 4-H year begins August 15, 2021. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one.

If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect.

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is active.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2021-2022 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30.

Heart of Texas Fair

It is that time already to start thinking about stock shows. The fall stock shows that are coming up are West Texas Fair, State Fair, and Heart of Texas Fair. The deadline to enter the fall major stock shows are as follows:

Heart of Texas Fair – August 31

The entry forms are available at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

Annual banquet

Save the date for the upcoming Brown County 4-H Annual Banquet. The date is set for August 16, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Teddy’s Brewhaus. This will be a formal banquet with a sit-down dinner; it was required that you RSVP by August 2 if your family plans to attend the banquet.

Manager/adult leader training

There will be a club manager/adult leader training on Tuesday, August 24th 5:30pm at the Extension Office. We highly recommend if you are a current or planning to be an club manager/adult leader to attend this training.

Topics of discussions are: club meeting organization, growing your club; how to run your meetings easily and successfully; what it takes to be a leader

If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

State lamb and goat tags

It is that time again. If you are a 4-H member and planning on showing a market lamb, market goat, breeding sheep or breeding goat at any Major Stock Show such as Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, or Houston you will need to purchase state tags.

The costs of the tags are $17 per animal. The deadline to order tags is August 24th. If you are planning on purchasing a state lamb tag for San Angelo Stock Show you need to make sure that lamb is Texas Bred and has a Texas Lamb Breeders tag, which will come from the lamb breeder. Registration papers for breeding sheep or goats must be in the exhibitor’s name on or before October 1st. You must bring the registration papers on the day of validation. You can order state tags by contacting the Extension Office.

Kickoff event

Get plugged into 4-H by joining us for a Brown County 4-H Kickoff event on Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Teddy’s. Join us to learn about 4-H and clubs, discover projects, meet the 4-H Council, and have fun.

There will be games, prizes and you can sign up for 4-H. This is open to youth 3rd – 12th grade.

Heifer validation

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

The deadline to turn in your order for validation identification numbers is Wednesday, September 16, 2021. The cost will be $15/UIN but families only must pay for the heifers they physically validate. Please make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to Remember:

September 16 Turn in number of heifers you will be validating to the Extension Office

October 26 Physical Validation 2:00pm at Bob Clarks pens

November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name

For more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

2021-'22 major stock show judges

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2021 State Fair of Texas

Youth Market Steers Chris Mullinix Manhattan, KS

Youth Market Barrows Troy Sloan Cameron, MS

Youth Market Lamb Brent Jennings Kenley, NC

Youth Market Goats Spencer Scotten El Reno, OK

2022 Fort Worth Stock Show Steers Jarold Callahan Yukon, Oklahoma

Barrows Travis Platt Roanoke, Indiana

Wether Lambs Dr. Scott Greiner Blacksburg, Virginia

Wether Goats Harlan Yocham, II Sapulpa, Oklahoma

2022 San Angelo Stock Show

Steers Chad Coburn Sterling City, TX

Barrows David Korb Oxford, OH

Wether Lambs Dr. Scott Schaake Westmoreland, KS

Wether Goats Brandon Morgan Blanchard, OK

2022 San Antonio Stock Show

Steers Shane Bedwell Holt, MO

Associate Steer Judge TBA

Barrows Brian Arnold Lafayette, IN, Maverick Squires Dover, OK

Wether Lambs Todd Wise Keenesburg, CO

Wether Goats Brent Jennings Kenly, NC

2022 Houston Livestock Show

Steers Jirl Buck Madill OK

Barrows AJ Genter Archbold, OH, Austin Thompson Indiana

Wether Lambs Jimmy Davis Walters, OK

Wether Goats Cody Sloan Cameron, MS

2022 Rodeo Austin

Steers, Barrows, Wether Lambs, Wether Goats, all TBA