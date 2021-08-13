Some HPU offices will be open Saturday, Aug. 21

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University personnel in several offices will be available on Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist any students who may need additional assistance in advance of the fall 2021 semester, which begins on Monday, August 23.

The following offices will be open as indicated:

Office of Admission (Office of Admission building)

Business Office (Packer Administration Building, second floor)

Office of Information Technology (Packer Administration Building, first floor)

Office of the Registrar (Packer Administration Building, second floor)

Office of Financial Aid (Packer Administration Building, first floor)

Office of Student Life (Mabee University Center, second floor)

A campus map is available at www.hputx.edu/map.

Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, said the expanded schedule for these selected offices is part of a university-wide effort to enhance the student experience.

HPU is still accepting applications for the fall 2021 semester. For details, visit www.hputx.edu/enroll or call 325-649-8020.