Brown County Grand Jury returns 38 indictments

The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 38 true bills against 25 individuals. District Attorney Micheal Murray's office does not release the names of individuals who are indicted but not yet arrested because of the indictment being sealed until the time of arrest.

According to Murray's office, , those indicted were:

Ralph Jason Demarco, forgery over $30,000 under $150,000 (three counts), theft over $30,000 under $150,000, false statement to obtain a property

David Allen Davis, DWI

Christopher Deway Sherwood, possession of a controlled substance

Ryan Christopher Graham, evading arrest

Alexander Joseph Orgeron, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, forgery (two counts)

Erik Jermaine Fields, assault family violence, credit card or debit card abuse

Xavier Barron, evidence tampering

Julie Inez Griffin AKA Julie Gotcher, arson

Marshall Newcomb III, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Joseph Ray Burns, continuous violence against the family

Antown Mason, AKA Antwan Lee Mason, DWI with child passenger

Jason Trent Sproles, possession of a controlled ubstance

Christopher A. Tijerina, assault family violence

Tristan Duane Bell, aggravated assault with deadly weapon — family member

Robert Chris Bennie, possession of a controlled substance

David Ray Bishop, possession of a controlled substance

Harold Russell Brown, possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Brooke Schell, possession of a controlled substance

James Mason Bartts, possession of a controlled substance

Robert Calbert Walker, possession of a controlled substance, assault against police officer

Adrian Vela, evading arrest — prior conviciton

Britlyn Faith Yell, assault of a public servant (two counts)