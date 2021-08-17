Brown County Grand Jury returns 38 indictments
The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 38 true bills against 25 individuals. District Attorney Micheal Murray's office does not release the names of individuals who are indicted but not yet arrested because of the indictment being sealed until the time of arrest.
According to Murray's office, , those indicted were:
Ralph Jason Demarco, forgery over $30,000 under $150,000 (three counts), theft over $30,000 under $150,000, false statement to obtain a property
David Allen Davis, DWI
Christopher Deway Sherwood, possession of a controlled substance
Ryan Christopher Graham, evading arrest
Alexander Joseph Orgeron, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, forgery (two counts)
Erik Jermaine Fields, assault family violence, credit card or debit card abuse
Xavier Barron, evidence tampering
Julie Inez Griffin AKA Julie Gotcher, arson
Marshall Newcomb III, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Joseph Ray Burns, continuous violence against the family
Antown Mason, AKA Antwan Lee Mason, DWI with child passenger
Jason Trent Sproles, possession of a controlled ubstance
Christopher A. Tijerina, assault family violence
Tristan Duane Bell, aggravated assault with deadly weapon — family member
Robert Chris Bennie, possession of a controlled substance
David Ray Bishop, possession of a controlled substance
Harold Russell Brown, possession of a controlled substance
Christopher Brooke Schell, possession of a controlled substance
James Mason Bartts, possession of a controlled substance
Robert Calbert Walker, possession of a controlled substance, assault against police officer
Adrian Vela, evading arrest — prior conviciton
Britlyn Faith Yell, assault of a public servant (two counts)