Brownwood chamber holds ribbon cutting for child welfare board

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting recently for the Child Welfare Board of Brown County.

The board consists of volunteers appointed by the Brown County Commissioners to provide support to children placed in foster care homes, particularly kinship placements. The board works closely with local community partners to provide for needs that arise throughout the year.

The Child Welfare Board currently manages the Rainbow Room, a place for children to pick out clothes and necessities, after being removed from a home. This past year, the board created the first Brown County Heart Gallery which displays portraits of children that are available for adoption.

Recently, the board has worked with community partners to address back-to-school needs for students in kinship placement. For more information, about the Child Welfare Board of Brown County follow their Facebook page.