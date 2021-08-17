Monthly luncheon will highlight school plans for 2021-2022

Brownwood Bulletin

Educators are gearing up for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host a monthly luncheon on August 20, 2021 from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. Attendees will hear from superintendents Dr. Joe Young with Brownwood ISD, Dr. Dewayne Wilkins with Early ISD, and Dr. Josh Martin with Bangs ISD.

This will be an opportunity to hear about upcoming school year plans.

The luncheon is sponsored by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Supporting Sponsors Aldersgate Enrichment Center CMS Home Health Care and Hospice Elliott Electric Register for the luncheon at brownwoodchamber.org or call the Brownwood Chamber Office at (325) 646-9535.