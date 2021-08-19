Job fair set in Early on Aug. 26

Brownwood Bulletin

Are you looking for a job? Are you a business looking to hire?

Next Thursday, August 26, the City of Early and the Texas Juvenile Justice Department is hosting a Job Fair at the Early Visitors and Event Center. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can explore local job openings in Brown County and meet with local business about potential job opportunities.

Brown County businesses are welcome to come set up a free booth. If you are interested, in bringing your business, email kwhitley@earlytx.net.

For more information, check out our Facebook page, Visit Early Texas or call (325) 649-9300.