Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

August

24 – Deadline to Order State Lamb/Goat State Tags

24 – Brown County 4-H Club Manager/Adult Leader Training 5:30pm at the Extension Office

28 – Brown County 4-H Kickoff Event at Teddy’s 10am – 1:00pm

30 – New Family 4-H Livestock Judging Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

31 – Deadline to Enter Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo

September

1 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

6 – Extension Office Closed for Labor Day

14 – 4-H Adult Leader Appreciation Night 6-8pm at Stone’s Grove

16 – Deadline to Order Heifer UINs

4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2021-2022 4-H year begins August 15, 2021. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one.

If you lost your email and password, call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2021-2022 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

Manager/adult leader training

There will be a club manager/adult leader training on Tuesday, August 24th 5:30pm at the Extension Office. We highly recommend if you are a current or planning to be a club manager/adult leader to attend this training.

Topics of discussions are: club meeting organization; growing your club; how to run your meetings easily and successfully; what it takes to be a leader.

Contact the Extension Office for more information..

State lamb and goat tags

It is that time again. If you are a 4-H member and planning on showing a market lamb, market goat, breeding sheep or breeding goat at any Major Stock Show such as Ft. Worth, San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, or Houston you will need to purchase state tags.

The costs of the tags are $17 per animal. The deadline to order tags is August 24th. If you are planning on purchasing a state lamb tag for San Angelo Stock Show you need to make sure that lamb is Texas Bred and has a Texas Lamb Breeders tag, which will come from the lamb breeder. Registration papers for breeding sheep or goats must be in the exhibitor’s name on or before October 1st.

You must bring the registration papers on the day of validation. You can order state tags by contacting the Extension Office.

Heart of Texas Fair

It is that time already to start thinking about stock shows. The fall stock shows that are coming up are West Texas Fair, State Fair, and Heart of Texas Fair. The deadline to enter the fall major stock shows are as follows: Heart of Texas Fair – August 31st

The entry forms are available at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

4-H kickoff event

Get plugged into 4-H by joining us for a Brown County 4-H Kickoff event on Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Teddy’s. Join us to learn about 4-H & clubs, discover projects, meet the 4-H Council, and have FUN! There will be games and prizes, and you can sign up for 4-H.

This is open to youth in grades 3-12.

New family livestock judging meeting

If you are a new family and interested in participating in livestock judging or would like to learn more about it, attend the livestock judging meeting that will be held on August 30, 2021, at 5 p..m. at the Extension Office. For more information, contact Nick Gonzales.

FCH Coalition meeting

We will be having an FCH Coalition meeting on September 1 at 5 p.m. at the Extension Office. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and plan Food and Nutrition projects and workshop. We are asking for any adult leader or youth to attend the meeting if you are interested in being on the Brown County FCH Coalition. For more information, contact Courtney Parrott.

4-H adult leader appreciation night

Join us for an evening of fun and food in your honor so we can properly thank you. The Brown County 4-H Adult Leader Appreciation Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. (come and go) at Stone’s Grove, 112 W Anderson St. in Brownwood,

Heifer validation

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

The deadline to turn in your order for validation identification numbers is Wednesday, September 16, 2021. The cost will be $15/UIN but families only must pay for the heifers they physically validate. Please make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to Remember:

September 16 Turn in number of heifers you will be validating to the Extension Office

October 26 Physical Validation 2:00pm at Bob Clarks pens

November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name

For more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.